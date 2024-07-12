Rahgir’s Way

Musician Rahgir’s calendar is booked for July. He will be in Delhi on Sunday, one of the stops in his multi-city tour to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune and Mumbai, for his ‘Ye Jo Hans Rahi Hai Duniya’ show. However, instead of the grand concerts of metro cities, it’s the intimate mehfils of small cities that the independent musician likes.

“Metros mostly have working people who live for weekends. Here, the stage and the preparation are very grand. For many, one weekend concert is like any other. But in small cities, venues are intimate like mehfils and baithaks. I can have better interpersonal interaction with the crowd.

Excitement is far higher because people come from far-flung areas. Once a man took a train of 10 hours from Gorakhpur to Varanasi for my show. Some even bring in their parents, and grandparents while others bring homemade sweets and ladoos out of love,” says the 31-year-old whose hit songs like ‘Aadmi Utiya Hai’, ‘Kachha Ghada’, ‘Kya Jaipur Kya Dilli’, ‘Mere Gaon Aaoge’, have become viral hits for their relatability to the common man.

“Delhi has a diverse crowd because unlike other north Indian cities it has people from all over, including people from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana. I can comfortably sing folk songs in different languages here as the mixed crowd will understand, unlike in other hyper-local places like Rajasthan, where reception is more for local folk songs,” the folk and country musician says, adding he will perform a mix of old popular songs and five to six new songs.