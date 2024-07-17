Great honour to weave dynamic spirit of India: Designer Tarun Tahiliani

Were there any challenges in conceptualising it?

One of the primary challenges was achieving the perfect balance between tradition and modernity. Convincing the association to use the tricolour for the ceremonial dress was particularly significant, as India had not used the tricolour in this context before. It was important to illustrate how the tricolour could effectively symbolise our national pride and unity.

What’s a Tarun Tahiliani signature style?

Tarun Tahiliani signature style is based on elegance and comfort. Period. Belonging and belonging into a sense of self, rather than trying to stick out and draw attention for the wrong reasons. Cool, sophisticated people are secure enough to not want to be the center of attention for the wrong reasons, but rather be comfortable in their skin and have their clothing reflect their intellect and conviction. And that’s what Tarun Tahiliani style caters to. It is all about luxury that feels good on the skin, very much based on the technology of construction, elegance, and sophisticated colors.

Tasva has been doing great in Hyderabad to which Sindhu belongs. What are your fond memories of the city?

Yes, Tasva has been doing great in Hyderabad. Tasva means ‘all that is me, all that is mine,’ and it embodies the idea of presenting the best version of oneself. When I collaborated with Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd to create Tasva, our aim was to offer a fresh and delightful take on Indian wear for the modern man.

It’s one of the first cities that took off immediately. But it is common knowledge that Hyderabad is a terrific market for menswear. And even though there is such a competitive environment, the male population there or the people making the purchase decisions seem to understand cut, fit, and luxury much more than other cities because of their lifestyle.

I have many fond memories of the city because I used to visit there as a child and at that time lived in Secunderabad. Banjara Hills was literally a beautiful hill with a few rocks, with multiple rocks, where Anand Lal, the chairman of ITC, had this beautiful house overlooking the city where we used to go often. Besides that, the old hotels like palaces and the Hussainsagar Lake and the Secunderabad Club were areas we went to all the time. And it was truly some of the most magical summers that I spent over there.

Festive season is coming up. Can you share any insights into your festive collection?

Absolutely, the festive season is one of the most exciting times for us, and we have curated a collection that truly celebrates the spirit of the season. The collection draws inspiration from imperial metamorphosis and art deco movements, blending historical richness with modern design.

The kurta and bundi categories offer a wide range of colours, from light to dark shades, catering to all tastes from ivory and golds to pastels and bright hues like sage green and yellow. For evening events, our dinner jackets, Indo-western outfits, and bandhgalas predominantly feature darker colours, but we have also included lighter options for varied preferences.

We have focused on high-quality viscose, cotton, and silk blends, avoiding polyester-rich fabrics, to suit Indian weather. Additionally, Tasva is innovating with engineered jacquards, creating custom textiles from our own artworks to weaves and colours.

Future projects.

Currently working on a few future projects with launch of our ready to wear women’s wear line and OTT. And we hope that we will follow Tasva with Tasva women’s in two years once we have the men’s market firmly entrenched, because the Tasva woman will be analogous to the Tasva man, and that will basically have all the same core values.