Many AAP leaders miffed over corruption join Congress: Devender Yadav

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Assembly elections, many AAP leaders joined Delhi Congress along with their supporters on Tuesday.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Devender Yadav welcomed a large number of AAP workers from Timarpur Assembly seat into the Congress fold by offering them the party scarf at the DPCC office, the party said. While the party did not reveal the names of those who switched over, senior party leaders said around 15-16 influential AAP politicians were among them.

Among those who returned to the party fold, many were those who switched to AAP years ago when the dominance of the grand old party was on a decline in the city, they added. The party said that they will be given responsibilities to strengthen the party’s hold in the city.

“Those who returned to Congress, unable to bear with the corruption and mis-governance of AAP, will be accorded proper place in the party as they will strengthen Congress. Those who returned to the Congress said that they were influenced by the dynamic leadership by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the party also announced to hold demonstrations at over 50 venues across Delhi to protest against PPAC tariff hike by DISCOMs “The Power Purchase Agreement Charge (PPAC) tariff hike by nearly 9 percent by DISCOMS was done in collusion with the Kejriwal Government to fleece the power consumers. I appeal to the people of Delhi to join the demonstration in thousands as the party is fighting for the cause of the consumers,” said Yadav.

Congress to go alone

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Tuesday told the party workers that the Congress will go it alone in the next assembly elections as its tie-up with the AAP was only for LS polls, a statement said.