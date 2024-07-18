BJP MPs trying to ruin city, says AAP citing demolitions

NEW DELHI: Condemning the demolition of slums in the national capital under BJP-ruled central government, the AAP said that that the Delhi BJP MPs were “ruining” the city and doing nothing to stop demolition activities being conducted by different agencies.

The party said no work has been done in these 11 years and instead the BJP MPs are determined to ‘demolish’ the national capital.

Refuting the allegations, the BJP said that the AAP should state one public work done by them in seven years.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said the BJP MPs did not do anything despite winning by a big margin since 2014. He said that the Indian Railways has put up notices to demolish thousands of slums in Patel Nagar and Brar Square.

However, Bansuri Swaraj, the BJP MP of the area, refused acknowledgement of the affected people by declining their calls.

“The BJP MPs should stop working against the people of Delhi. You (BJP MPs) are snatching their houses from people," he said.

The DDA also demolished many slums in the Chandni Chowk area, with no trace of the local MP Praveen Khandelwal. They said silence of the BJP MPs throughout the ordeals shows solidarity with the demolition, while the AAP continues to give legal help to the affected people.

“Now, they are trying to ruin Delhi. Recently, the DDA undertook a largescale demolition drive at Khyber Pass in Chandni Chowk, but the local MP Praveen Khandelwal did not visit the affected people living there for 70-80 years,” Pathak charged.

He demanded both the BJP MPs intervene on behalf of the affected people to prevent demolition activities in their constituencies. Delhi BJP said that Pathak is a failed MLA whose only intention is to politically mislead the people of Delhi.

“The AAP leader before trying to mislead poor residents of Khyber Pass or Brar Square, should tell why the Kejriwal government has not given a single flat to any homeless out of the 40,000 Rajiv Awas flats at Narela and adjoining areas whose allotment has been pending since 2014-15,” said Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.