Delhi govt to revamp unplanned industrial areas, bear 90% cost, says Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: With an aim to revamp industrial areas, Delhi Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday met factory owners from 27 industrial areas. He said that the government is considering bearing a significant portion of cost for the development of industrial areas.

Notably, there are over two dozen planned and unplanned industrial areas in the city.

Industries like IT, handloom, textile, electronics, electrical, engineering; among others make a good contribution to city’s economy. Despite this, the industrial areas need a makeover as poor infrastructure, security, poor transport and cumbersome procedural problems need immediate attention.

The government has been working with trade organisations for a long time and has come up with a scheme for their revamp.

“Under this scheme, 90% of the costs associated with the layout plan for the development of industrial areas will be borne by the government, while 10% will be borne by the factory owners. This ensures shared responsibility between the government and the trade organizations in these industrial areas,” he said.

It said that the Chairman of CTI requested the minister on behalf of the trade organisations to consider reducing the high fees for MCD map approvals in these 27 unplanned industrial areas.

The CTI highlighted that there are 29 authorised industrial areas and 27 unplanned industrial areas in Delhi. Factory owners from the unplanned areas have requested the government to include the cost of MCD map approvals.

President of the Delhi Manufacturing Federation, Vijay Virmani said that for the first time in 30 years, a government has taken an interest in issues of traders. He mentioned that there are small factories in industrial areas like Dabri, Nawada, Rithala, Mandoli, Samaypur Badli, among others, where middle-class traders run their businesses.