Microsoft outage: Hospitals report downtime in digital services

NEW DELHI: The global downtime of Microsoft servers impacted the city hospitals as many top private healthcare institutes faced disruptions in digital patient care delivery areas.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) said its systems were affected for hours amid the downtime.

“Due to the Microsoft outage, our systems were impacted from 11 am till 3.30 pm, and many of our software applications used for patient care and other processes were impacted. We had to switch to manual processes to service our patients as an alternative mechanism. We have resumed regular operations,” the hospital’s spokesperson said.

The chain of Max Healthcare hospitals faced problems due to the Microsoft outage including its centres located in the national capital.

“Crowd strike is an endpoint antivirus system deployed on computer systems at Max Healthcare. Due to an outage of the Crowd strike, many of our software applications for patient care and other processes were impacted. We had to switch to manual processes to service our patients as an alternative mechanism,” the company’s spokesperson said.

Fortis Hospital admitted suffering a disruption in its diagnostic services. “At Fortis, we experienced a brief interruption in our diagnostic services, which was managed efficiently. Our systems continue to run normally, and we have conducted thorough checks to verify this,” a statement issued by the hospital read.