Cybercrime ring busted, seven held for fake account sales in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested 7 cyber crooks, including a contractual employee of a nationalised bank, who used individuals and opened their bank accounts on fictitious addresses so that it could be ultimately sold to cyber fraudsters.

While the Delhi Police was investigating a particular case in which they had identified one such account and subsequently frozen it, the alleged cyber-cons sent an email to the bank manager, impersonating as the investigative officer of the IFSO unit, asking the bank to immediately “de-freeze” the said account.

DCP (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari said a complaint was received at IFSO in which the complainant said he was cheated for Rs 91 lakhs on the pretext of providing handsome returns in stocks or crypto trading.

“The complainant was added in a WhatsApp group wherein perpetrators were giving stock recommendations. Upon persuasion of cyber crooks, the complainant opened an account on a website and transferred Rs 91 lakh in 19 different accounts,” the DCP said.

When the victim felt cheated, he approached the police which then registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC. All suspected bank accounts involved were frozen by the bank on the directions of the police.

“After analysis of bank accounts, it was found that one of the accounts of SBI which was registered in the name of Gaurav Trading had Rs 46 lakh as available balance and the same was immediately seized,” the DCP said.