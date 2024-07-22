Delhi police gear up for Nuh yatra, drones deployed

NEW DELHI: The Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra set to pass through Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday will be adequately guarded by the police and monitored through drones to avoid any untoward situation, a Haryana police officer said on Sunday.

“We are prepared and have deployed adequate security arrangements. Each route through which the yatra will pass is completely guarded and will be monitored by drones,” a senior Haryana Police officer told this newspaper.

Last year, at least six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in clashes that erupted in Nuh on July 31 over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession. The violence spread to Gurugram over the next two days.

The Haryana Police said they have deployed around 2,500 police and paramilitary personnel in the district. Meanwhile, the authorities have suspended internet service in the district from 6 pm Sunday to 6 pm Monday.