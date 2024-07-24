Leaves of Grass

Delhi may not boast the most heavenly weather in the country, but it does offer some paradisiacal gardens where the city’s past finds refuge among ancient monuments and sage-like trees. In their new book, Gardens of Delhi, historian Swapna Liddle and writer Madhulika Liddle guide readers through the architectural, landscape, and horticultural histories of Delhi’s exquisite gardens. “I would not have been able to write about historic gardens without knowing about horticulture from my sister Madhulika,” remarks Swapna on why the sisters decided to collaborate for the book.

The project began when photojournalist Prabhas Roy approached Niyogi Books with his series of photographs capturing the capital’s green spaces. The variety of gardens dispersed across the city consolidated into a book and supported by well-researched historical narratives from archives, beautifully and powerfully highlights the wealth of nature and antiquity that casually resides in the capital.

Past greenscapes

Over the past two years, the Liddle sisters have visited each garden at least once, and some gardens multiple times, to conduct an intensive study of the trees and flourishing natural life. The old bargad at Qudsia Bagh, the Ashokan edict in a Kailash Hills park, the remnants of a Tughlaq garden behind Basant Lok, Shalimar Bagh famous for its Ber tree orchards where Aurangzeb was crowned and Indraprastha Park, built over a landfill, would not have been accessible in a single read if not for this book.

“People in Delhi are interested in gardens; this book is a way for them to explore each garden slowly, visit them, and think about them differently,” they say. Although not designed as a garden, the Mehrauli Archaeological Park has also been covered as “on its peripheries are important gardens—Jharna and the other, Nazir ka Bagh,” says Swapna.