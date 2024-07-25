CPR in school syllabus can save lives, say AIIMS, ICMR

NEW DELHI: The cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) technique may soon make its way into the school curriculum to train students to save lives after AIIMS and WHO advocated for its inclusion in physical education.

According to officials, the suggestion was based on research carried out by AIIMS and ICMR in city schools. Around 4,500 students from 15 schools participated in the three-year study.

“The study results were discussed at AIIMS with a panel comprising members from NITI Aayog, National Health Systems Resource Centre, Central Health Education Bureau, NCERT and WHO. The experts emphasised that the school CPR programme is the need of the hour and recommended establishing a comprehensive policy framework for including in school curriculum,” officials said.

In the study, researchers chose students from Class VI- XII and taught them CPR. It was found that Class XI and XII students performed the CPR better.

“This study highlighted that students from the 6th standard onwards absorbed the knowledge well, while the skills were performed better by 11th and 12th class students due to the need for muscle strength. Therefore, body mass index was also considered during the teaching-learning sessions,” accoidng to AIIMS.

“High incidence of cardiac arrests necessitates the utilisation of the low-cost solution of immediate CPR by common people and should be promoted within the community. Schools are the most organised place to start and spread these life-saving skills within the community,” the institute added.

Two people die every minute from cardiac arrest in India.