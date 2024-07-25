DU hikes passing marks to 63% for college students

NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) has raised its passing criteria for promotion to the next academic year from 50% to 63% in all its undergraduate courses, officials said. With this, undergraduate students in all DU colleges will now have to obtain 63% marks in first and second semesters combined to be eligible for promotion.

However, students representing DU in sports, extracurricular activities, the National Cadet Corps, and National Service Scheme, among others, may be exempted from the criteria, subject to approval from their college’s competent authority. The step has been taken to overcome the shortcoming in implementation of the National Education Policy Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (NEP-UGCF) 2022, officials said.

Professor Ratna Bali, Dean (Academics) said, “We have brought the changes in promotion rules so that students who have earned adequate credits in the first semester don’t go missing from classrooms in the second semester because every semester requires a certain amount of learning.”

“Under the previous promotion rules, a student was eligible for promotion from first year to second year provided they cleared 50% of the exams of first and second semesters combined. The students had to clear seven papers and obtain a total of 22 credits to get promoted,” an officials said.

“However, because all papers do not have the same credits under the NEP-UGCF 2022, it is possible that a student can get promoted to a subsequent year on passing just three papers of both the semesters and one general elective with only 36% score,” a member of the committee which formulated the guidelines said.

To review this shortcoming, a 12-member committee comprising principals of several DU colleges with the Dean, Academics and Controller of Examination held a meeting and gave its recommendations.