Delhi L-G nod to CBI probe in PWD graft case; ‘witch hunt’, says AAP

NEW DELHI: L-G VK Saxena has approved a Directorate of Vigilance proposal that has referred a corruption case involving four PWD engineers for a CBI probe, officials said on Thursday.

The case is related to alleged payments based on “forged” invoices by the engineers to Surender Kumar Bansal, said to be a relative of the chief minister, for the construction of a PWD drain that was never completed, they said.

The AAP hit back at Saxena’s nod to the proposal, calling it a “blatant witch hunt by the BJP and the L-G” to tarnish Kejriwal’s image. The AAP said Bansal was a contractor long before Kejriwal joined politics, adding, Bansal passed away in 2017.

According to the official document, the Anti Corruption Branch of Delhi government, registered a case in the matter in 2017 and filed a chargesheet.