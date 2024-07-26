Medical councils need power to check organ trafficking: Delhi Medical Council’s Registrar

Of late, the cases of organ trafficking are dominating the sphere of crimes in the city. Last month, Delhi Police busted an international kidney racket by arresting a doctor at Apollo Hospital. A few days ago, another racket, led by an MBA graduate, was unearthed. Dr Girish Tyagi, Delhi Medical Council’s Registrar speaks TNIE over the menace and related issues. Excerpts.

Is a systematic change needed to curb organ trafficking?

The system is efficiently designed with the involvement of multiple agencies, including the Ministry of External Affairs, embassies (in case of foreign donation), and hospital ethical committees. However, it is not free of loopholes. We need to address the elementary issue of the huge gap between the demand and supply of organs. The underprivileged are exploited in the lure of monetary benefits. Documents are forged to show donors as relatives of the recipients. No rigorous background check is conducted. The nexus involves people from top to bottom. Another aspect to look at is streamlining cadaver donations by ensuring the organs are retrieved promptly and transparently donated to people in need.

Can amending the legislation help fix the issue more efficiently?

Yes. An Aadhar card is one of the documents presented by the donors to prove their identity and support their relationship with recipients. It is biometric-based and tough to impersonate or fake. But if a racket can crack this, we need more stringent regulations to ensure no forgery. It can happen only through stricter legislation passed by the government.

Moreover, doctors don’t verify the documents; the administration does. Authorities’ rigorous monitoring and surveillance are crucial to checking fake identities. In-depth verification of the donors’ past medical histories can be of huge help.