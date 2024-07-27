Up in the clouds: A conversation with Chandan Sen

In the first half of the film the only two signs of life in Manik Babu are his listening to the Shayma Sangeet at a tea shop, and he pottering around his ailing father, adjusting the tape-recorder on his lap and giving him the morning paper. His father, the only relationship he has with another human being, is not a vegetable - he needs to believe this. But with his falling in love with a cloud, Manikbabur Megh (The Cloud & the Man, 2021), a Bengali film with English subtitles that has been making waves in the festival circuit, and which has been released in major cities of India this month, begins to take a fabulist turn.

Manik Babu, whom the world had dismissed as a loner is, now the world realises, a man with flesh, heart, and emotions; nevertheless, he is still a figure of ridicule. The film makes us aware of how human beings behave when they encounter ‘difference’, or that which they do not understand.

Directed by Abhinandan Banerjee and produced by Bauddhayan and Monalisa Mukherji, the film has been screened in 38 film festivals and has received 14 awards and nominations. Chandan Sen, in his breakthrough role of Manik Babu, he has so far mainly played a bad guy or a petty gangster in Tollywood, is a veteran Bengali film, television and stage actor. He is a student of actors and theatre doyens Utpal Dutt and Ramaprasad Banik. Sen, a cancer survivor, won the Best Male Actor award at the IFF Pacific Meridian at Vladivostok, Russia, in 2022.

Excerpts from a conversation:

A world that is transactional, and looks for success and exceptionalism, has no time for a man like Manik Babu. How did you look for Manik Babu’s world within yourself before you set out to become him on screen?

All through my life, I have seen a few Manik Babus, people who do not have any contact with others, they can be seen on the streets, you realise they exist when they leave and return to their homes. Throughout the film, Manik Babu seems not to be able to countenance life head-on, his eyes wear a certain expression - life is too much for him, he can only bear it with side glances. The film in my mind moves around three topics - a man’s isolation, his relationship to nature and how he reacts to rejection by others. Every man at some time or the other feels this. I internalised them, then just did it my own way.