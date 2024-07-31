MCD seals illegal coaching centres in East Delhi basements

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday launched a sealing drive in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar, targeting coaching centres running commercial activities in their basements.

This follows similar actions in UPSC coaching hubs Mukherjee Nagar and Rajinder Nagar over the past two days.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi was present as the MCD enforced regulations against the illegally operated basements.

“There are a lot of coaching centres that are running illegally in basements. They are violating the building laws of the MCD. Strict action will be taken against such coaching centres and the guilty officials,” Oberoi said.

She added, “A coaching centre was running in the basement of Sanskriti academy. This is illegal and the rules of the MCD are being disobeyed. The MCD is in action mode and such institutions will be sealed.”

The drive is also ongoing in Mukherjee Nagar and Rajinder Nagar, where 20 coaching centre basements have been sealed over commercial use. On Sunday, 13 establishments were sealed in Rajinder Nagar, with an additional six on Tuesday. Mukherjee Nagar saw one basement sealed on Monday.