Safety, cost woes plague UPSC aspirants in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The drowning of three civil aspirants in the flooded basement of a coaching institute’s building in Old Rajinder Nagar has once again put the spotlight on the plights of students coming to Delhi to prepare for competitive examinations. Ifrah Mufti speaks to Varun Choudhary (VC), NSUI, Sadique Raza (SR), leader of CYSS and Harsh Attri (HA), ABVP state president over the issue. Excerpts

What problems are faced by UPSC aspirants from other states living in Delhi?

VC: Those, especially from poor and middle-class backgrounds, face the heat of high costs of living and education. Coaching fees range from 2-3 lakhs per year. Despite spending so much, these institutes have libraries in the basement and classrooms without fire exits. PGs charge 10k to 20k for tiny rooms.

SR: Students coming to Delhi from distant areas often face financial difficulties. They have to deal with arbitrary fees charged by coaching institutes and the high accommodation cost. This problem is not limited to UPSC aspirants but affects all students from economically weaker sections of society. i

HA:High room rents, with the rent not matching the quality of flats

Are you aware of the pitiable conditions of aspirants’ accomodations?

VC: Yes. The aspirants pay hefty amounts for store-like rooms. Coaching centres grew manifold in last decade, but residential capacity remained stagnant, reducing room size.

SR: One of the most fundamental issues is finding rooms and flats. Charging arbitrary rent and prejudice over caste or religion —especially against Dalits and Muslims—while subletting is becoming common in the capital. Students are charged Rs 4,000- Rs 6,000 for a storeroom-type room, lacking even basic amenities like windows.

HA: Yes, we have been agitating against the high rent and poor facilities for a long time.