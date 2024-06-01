Civic body forms teams to check mosquito breeding in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday said it has intensified efforts to prevent and control vector-borne diseases by deploying domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) to inspect larvae and mosquito breeding sites.

“Intersectoral meetings with different stakeholders of the city are being held to work together in a strategic manner against the spread of vector-borne diseases,” the civic body said in a statement.

The MCD said it has also launched awareness campaigns in collaboration with resident welfare associations (RWAs) and civic societies to educate the public on the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases.

The civic body appealed to the residents to cover all water-holding containers and tanks with tight lids, and to empty, clean by scrubbing, and dry water coolers at least once a week before refilling. Additionally, the public is urged to dispose of and destroy all unused containers, junk materials, tyres, and coconut shells to eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites, it added.

The MCD said it is spraying anti-larval insecticides at potential breeding sites throughout the city. Every year during monsoons, the city finds itself under the grip of dengue and malaria with scores of people losing life.