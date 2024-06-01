Stringent MCOCA invoked against fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, his associate held by US agencies

NEW DELHI: Fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau has been charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), an official said on Friday.

According to police records, Bhau is implicated in numerous criminal activities in the Delhi-NCR region, including targeted killings, financially motivated shootings, and extortion. He is notorious for making threatening calls to businessmen to instill fear and maintain control.

Bhau hails from Ritoli village in Rohtak, Haryana, and is listed among the “most wanted criminals.” He had fled India and is currently orchestrating his organised crime network from Portugal.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said on the evening of May 6, an incident of firing was reported at Tilak Nagar police station in which three accused persons indiscriminately fired in and outside the Fusion car showroom to create terror of their gang leader Himanshu Bhau, among the community of businessmen.

“In this incident, six persons got injured. Before leaving the spot, the accused persons left a chit claiming themselves as a syndicate of Himanshu Bhau gang,” said the ACP

Next day, on May 7, the complainant received a threatening call from an international VoIP number and the caller claimed himself as Bhau and demanded a ransom of Rs five crore.