Man’s decomposed body found in south Delhi flat

NEW DELHI: A decomposed body of a 42-year-old man was found inside a house in south Delhi’s Chattarpur area under mysterious circumstances, an officer said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Ratan, was a native of Maharashtra.

The officer said that a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Maidangarhi Police Station on Saturday regarding a tenant not taking phone calls and a bad smell coming from his locked room.

Acting on the call, a police team reached the spot, which was near the old post office, Chattarpur enclave Phase -1.

“The door of the room was broken open. A dead body of a male, later identified as Ratan, was found lying on the bed in a highly decomposed stage,” the police officer said.

During the enquiry, it was revealed that Ratan was living alone on rent at the said premises for over a year. “The deceased was stated to be working in some multi-national company. The crime team was called and the body was shifted to AIIMS Mortuary,” the officer said.

He said that the preliminary enquiry has revealed that the deceased had some heart issues, probably which led to his death. However, the exact cause of death can only be revealed after the autopsy. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.