Canvassing for Madras Modern

Founded by Colonel Alexander Hunter, a surgeon with the British East India Company’s Madras Army, The Madras Art School—what is now known as the Government College of Fine Arts—India’s oldest art institution, began its life as a private school. It initially trained artists to create artwork for the Western market.

It was not until 1929, when sculptor Devi Prasad Roy Chowdhury became its principal, that the school saw a significant shift. Chowdhury, one of the first Indians to head a government-run education institution—The Madras Art School became government-run in 1852—introduced a new visual curriculum, drawing from his training as a Modernist artist from Bengal.

In 1957, KCS Paniker, a painter, became the principal, and cemented the foundations of modern art in Madras (now Chennai) and pioneered what is known as the Madras Art Movement, signalling a shift towards a regionally rooted Modernism and aesthetics.

Curated by Kishore Singh, the ‘Madras Modern: Regionalism and Identity’ exhibition at DAG, Delhi, celebrates the unique artistic vocabularies of this art movement and attempts to familiarise the “north Indian art world with the artists from the south”.