Delhi: AAP MLAs called for 'emergency meeting' at Kejriwal's residence; likely to announce new CM face

The AAP has called an 'emergency' meeting of all its party MLAs at the Delhi CM's residence on Thursday.

Accroding to sources, the meeting will decide upon a possible change in guard in the national capital in coming days. With Arvind Kejriwal in jail, the party might introduce a new face to deal with the future prospects.

The move is also likely considering the Delhi Assembly elections which are scheduled to happen by the end of January 2025.

The development comes as AAP and Congress faced a severe blow after it had lost all seven Lok Sabha seats despite forming an alliance in Delhi.

The AAP which had contested in four seats failed to put up a tough fight even after the back to back hectic campaign carried out by the AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

However, the result also gives a message to the BJP. Though the party sweeped on the city seats, the margins of victory in all seven have been notably reduced, pointing at a more competitive political landscape in the national capital.