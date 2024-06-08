CBI final chargesheet against Lalu, others in land-for-jobs case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed its conclusive chargesheet in the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving Lalu Prasad.

The third and final chargesheet submitted by the probe agency before a special court in Delhi names 78 accused, including Lalu, his wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, his son Tej Pratap Yadav and his daughter Hema Yadav. It covers all railway zones where the recruitment was made allegedly in return for land taken by members of Lalu Prasad’s family, according to a CBI official.

“During the investigation, it has been found that the accused in conspiracy with the Railways officials and engaged persons as ‘substitutes’ in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives. This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate,” another senior CBI official said.

The official added that no public notice or advertisement was issued for these appointments, yet candidates from Patna were employed in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hajipur.

The CBI found Lalu Prasad, in furtherance of a criminal conspiracy, along with officers of the Railways, his family members and others, engaged candidates as Group D substitutes in 11 zones of Indian Railways in complete violation of the extant guidelines, the CBI spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the central agency informed the court that prosecution sanction from competent authority was still awaited. The court cannot take cognizance of the case without such sanction. Officials said the court will take cognisance and hear the matter on July 6.

Earlier, on May 29, the court had directed the CBI to file its conclusive chargesheet at the earliest and expressed displeasure over the delay.

Besides Lalu and family, 29 Railways officials, 37 candidates and six other private persons have been named in the chargesheet, they said.

‘Complete violation’

Besides Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, son and daughter, 29 Railways officials — 37 candidates and six other private persons — have been named in the chargesheet. The CBI found that the accused engaged candidates as Group D substitutes in complete violation of extant guidelines.