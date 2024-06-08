Sea maidens: Life and legacy of South Korean women divers

On the southern coast of South Korea lies Jeju, the country’s largest island. Although it accounts for only 1.83 percent of South Korea’s total area, it contributed up to 32.3 percent of the country’s tourist revenues in 2021.

The geography may be rugged, but tourists are drawn to its picturesque beauty and its rich indigenous cultures, including the Haenyeo’s, whose recorded history goes back to the 5th century.

Haenyeo are professional women divers who sustain themselves by harvesting a variety of molluscs, seaweed, and other sea life using sustainable practices. UNESCO recognised the Haenyeo traditions as an intangible cultural heritage in 2016. The Korean Culture Centre in Delhi celebrates it with an exhibition to familiarise Indians with Korea’s unique culture. Today being World Oceans Day gives people another reason to visit it. Curator Kim Kanghun says the plan to hold this exhibition began during the G20 Summit held in Delhi last September.

The diving tradition is over a thousand years old. By the 17th century, the divers were predominantly women, says Niki Alsford, a professor of Anthropology and Human Geography at the University of Central Lancashire; he recently conducted field research on Haenyeo, including on their diving costumes.

There are various theories as to what happened to the male divers, known as ‘pojak’. Some suggest that most men lost their lives in the rough seas of Jeju. A 17th-century record suggests that when the abalone (a kind of mollusc) was seized by the royal government, male divers, outraged by this, left Jeju in large numbers, and sought employment in far-off places, leaving behind only the women divers. “The 20th century also saw the shift from cotton swimsuits, known as ‘mulot’, to rubber wetsuits, allowing better insulation, and longer and deeper dives,” says Alsford. Large-scale commercial fishing eventually reduced dependence on the Haenyeo, leading to a decline in the number of new divers. “As a result, to preserve the tradition, the practice was recognised by UNESCO,” he adds.