DU, other educational institutes mull ways for biannual admissions

NEW DELHI: Delhi University and other educational institutes in the national capital are considering methods to implement the new biannual admission system, which will allow students to apply for admission twice a year.

However, since the academic session 2024-25 starts in less than a month, there are few takers for it now.

Given the constraints, DU has decided to implement the twice-a-year admission system from the next academic session with a pilot project for selected courses, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said.

“Our admissions for the academic session 2024-2025 have already begun, so we would not be able to implement it from this year. We will adopt this as a pilot project for a few courses initially,” he added.

Jamia Millia Islamia, currently functioning without a permanent Vice-Chancellor, stated that it will await approval from the statutory bodies to implement the system. If necessary approvals are granted, the university may adopt the option for PhD admissions,

Officiating VC Mohammad Shakeel said. “The matter will be placed before the ensuing Executive Council meeting, and directions will be obtained by the esteemed members of the council on how to proceed with the announcement by the UGC regarding admissions twice a year,” he said.

Admission to special schools

The Directorate of Education issued admission circular announcing that the online admissions for Nursery to Class 12 in city’s special schools has started from Wednesday. The classes in these schools will commence from July 1. The online admission forms were made available from June 12 and the forms will be available till June 18. Meanwhile the submission of documents will be done between June 19 and June 24.