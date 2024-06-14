Casting a net: How Delhi cops busted racket issuing fake SC, ST, OBC certificates

NEW DELHI: An executive magistrate and three others in the national capital made a killing by issuing fake caste certificates to people from non-reserved categories -- but their luck finally ran out after the Delhi police swung into action.
It was a well-planned conspiracy hatched by four men -- Sourabh Gupta, a matriculate who once sold vegetables to earn a livelihood, Chetan Yadav, who was earlier working as a helpline number service provider in the office of the executive magistrate in Delhi Cantt, Waris Ali, the driver of the executive magistrate, and lastly the most important part of the racket, surprisingly, the magistrate himself, Narender Pal Singh.
In the past six months, they issued 111 caste certificates -- SC, ST and OBC -- at different prices and earned lakhs of rupees.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rakesh Paweriya said one of their inspectors had earlier this year received information about a racket illegally issuing caste certificates to non-deserving candidates.
To verify the information, Inspector Sunil Kumar Kalkhande, posted in the Central Range of the Crime Branch, sent a decoy applicant on March 13, who belonged to the general category.
"He was issued an OBC certificate by the revenue department of the Delhi government and was charged Rs 3500 by the accused. It was also uploaded on the website of the revenue department," the DCP said.
Seven days later, the cops on March 20, sent one more decoy applicant. He too was successful in obtaining an OBC certificate after paying Rs 3000.
As the tip-off was correct, the police immediately formed a team to go deeper into the case and bust the entire racket.
On May 9, Gupta was nabbed in Sangam Vihar. "On checking his mobile phone data, we found chats between the decoy applicants and him. Apart from this, snapshots and PDF files of many documents were also found on his mobile phone," Paweriya said.
Later, as more facts unfolded, co-accused Chetan Yadav, Waris Ali and executive magistrate Narinder Pal Singh were also arrested on May 14, May 22 and May 27, respectively.
During interrogation, Gupta disclosed that he met Yadav and Ali in January and hatched a plan to earn money by issuing various kinds of certificates from the revenue department.
Gupta would share details of the applicants and application numbers to Yadav and transfer the money after taking his share. Yadav would then forward the details to Ali and also transfer the money after deducting his share.
Ali would then approve the case by using the digital signature of the executive magistrate and upload the certificate on the website after paying the money to the executive magistrate.