Casting a net: How Delhi cops busted racket issuing fake SC, ST, OBC certificates

NEW DELHI: An executive magistrate and three others in the national capital made a killing by issuing fake caste certificates to people from non-reserved categories -- but their luck finally ran out after the Delhi police swung into action.

It was a well-planned conspiracy hatched by four men -- Sourabh Gupta, a matriculate who once sold vegetables to earn a livelihood, Chetan Yadav, who was earlier working as a helpline number service provider in the office of the executive magistrate in Delhi Cantt, Waris Ali, the driver of the executive magistrate, and lastly the most important part of the racket, surprisingly, the magistrate himself, Narender Pal Singh.

In the past six months, they issued 111 caste certificates -- SC, ST and OBC -- at different prices and earned lakhs of rupees.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rakesh Paweriya said one of their inspectors had earlier this year received information about a racket illegally issuing caste certificates to non-deserving candidates.

To verify the information, Inspector Sunil Kumar Kalkhande, posted in the Central Range of the Crime Branch, sent a decoy applicant on March 13, who belonged to the general category.

"He was issued an OBC certificate by the revenue department of the Delhi government and was charged Rs 3500 by the accused. It was also uploaded on the website of the revenue department," the DCP said.