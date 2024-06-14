Playing ‘the fool’ with fashion

Thanks to Instagram Reels, mastering the art of draping a saree has become effortless. While numerous fashion influencers have shared their techniques, Delhi-based fashion designer and content creator Ishita Mangal, 33, offers a distinctive twist. Her Instagram series, #IshtatesofIndia, on her handle id: @ishitamangal, showcases the rich diversity of sarees from various corners of India with a funny aside.

Mangal launched this series on Independence Day last year with an episode featuring Madhya Pradesh. In this debut, she donned a saree with Gond art, a traditional Adivasi art form from the state. “What better day than August 15 to launch a series that celebrates Indian fashion?” she reflects. The video received over 364k views on Instagram; she has 451K followers.

What gets her the audience is the blend of humour with fashion in her videos. Mangal often incorporates funny walks or poses accompanied by comical voice-overs. It may seem she is playing the fool, but it is aimed at widening discussions beyond fashion. For example, when she wears a red saree, there are witty comments about ‘red flags’.

When she dons a heavily embellished Dogri suit, she quips: “This will make you look beautiful, even if your life is painful.” In addition to the entertainment factor, she uses regional languages in her videos, and colloquial terms and phrases to describe her attire. This not only entertains but also resonates with people from those regions.

“I had a women’s clothing brand named Quo, which even made it to Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017. But when the pandemic hit, I had to shut it down and switched to social-media content creation. To stand out, I added humour, which came naturally to me,” she says.