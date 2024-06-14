We demolished the Panchayat office wall: Actor Jitendra Kumar

A series is endearing to a viewer for the freshness it offers. At least, that’s the story of the first season. A second season is like a second helping, one wants more of the same. The third is the real tricky territory. A balance has to be made. What more can this world offer, without crumbling on itself? Everybody wants what the screenwriting manuals suggest: “Old wine in a new bottle.”

Panchayat S3 has reportedly crossed 12 million views in the week of its release. The show’s first instalment premiered in April 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic was starting to spread its tentacles. With a rapidly changing reality outside the window, with its nostalgia, its old-world charm, Panchayat comforted its viewers in their living rooms.

The series also got its lead Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu noticed. by an older audience, at a time when he had been defined as the TVF-watching-teenager. We speak to Jitendra about how life has changed for him over the seasons, his new audience and how the Madhya Pradesh village, the series has been shot in, has evolved over the years.

Panchayat came at a time when OTT was inundated with fast-paced, gritty shows. It is a relatively calmer series. Years back when you got the script, what was your take on it?

I remember this idea was very different from all the other ideas I discussed with the makers. We all had come from urban backgrounds, so, a series that is entirely set in a village was uncharted territory for us. We were all apprehensive about who would watch it.