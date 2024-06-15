Chatpata Chinese done right

Radish, Edamame Dumplings

Shaped like an endamame or a pea pod, the dumpling mix is of the endamame flavoured with truffle oil. The three little balls placed beside the crystal wrapper are a delight and a tempting sight. Even non-vegetarians will love this.

Seafood Tobico Dumplings

This is a classic. The dumpling filling is a mixture of Chilean sea bass and prawn and the tobico is essentially the flying fish roe used for garnish—the orange fish roe on one side complements the green roe on the other.

BBQ Pork Ribs

This American-Chinese dish is a ‘classic’ with a contemporary plating. The meat is well done, though they could step down on the sweetness in the sweet-and-sour sauce. Celery is used in the presentation to give the dish a contemporary twist.

Stir-Fried Water Chestnuts

Though water chestnut harks back to Chinese cuisine, it is not a common dish. Here, much like the sweet-and-sour pork, the water chestnuts have been fried crisp in a golden batter with a distinct airiness present from its first bite. It caters to the ‘chatpata’ demand of the Indian palate for sure.

Beijing Duck

Made in a 40-hour-long process, the duck comes plated with Hoisin sauce. The duck felt dry at first but a dip of the duck pancake in the chilli sauce stirred things up a bit.

Pan Fried Prawns with pickled vegetables

This is another dish done keeping in mind Indian flavour profiles. Made in chilli bean sauce with a good hit of garlic and Sichuan pepper, this is a good dish and the feedback is that most guests have found it “compelling”.

Twice Cooked Pork Stir

Served with fried Jasmine rice with burnt garlic, this is my favourite. The pork belly braised with an inhouse garlic oil is moist, fiery and flavourful.

How is the new menu keeping the food weather-appropriate? Sunday brunch buffets have been introduced with a cold food counter for example. “The concept of salads in Chinese food is also not very prevalent because they do not prefer consuming a lot of foods, vegetables mainly, raw. So, sometimes they cook their food and then consume it cold as well,” says Deshpande.

“Our Liang Cai counter is our summer food counter if you will, where some of the dishes such as Steamed Eggplants with Lao Gan Ma Chili Sauce and Tangcu Prawns are basically hot and steamed food that have been cooled down. The cold preparations are the Sichuan Style

Cucumber and Liang Ban Tofu.”

Meal for two (without drinks): Rs 3,400 approx.