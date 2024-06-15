Delhi water crisis: 54% of water lost from theft, leakage, says BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP said on Thursday that Water Minister Atishi was trying to “mislead” people by “manipulating” the water level reading at Yamuna, even as half of the city residents were hit by the water crisis.

Going by the figures quoted by Atishi, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, against the normal production of 1,005 MGD of water on June 6, Delhi produced 1,002 MGD which is 0.5 per cent less while on June 13, the production was 939 MGD, 7 per cent less.

“Why at barely 0.5 to 7% less production, the maximum area of Delhi is parched?" Sachdeva asked.

He alleged that in Delhi water theft amounts to 54 per cent of the total production. “Had the Kejriwal government worked to check leakages and water theft, even at 939 MGD, Delhiites could have got proper water supply,” he claimed.

Sachdeva alleged that water theft had reached 75 per cent as the tanker mafia had almost doubled.