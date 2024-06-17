Delhi faces severe water crisis amid record heatwave, residents struggle for survival

Legal battle

Amid allegations and counter allegations over acute shortage of water, the Arvind kejriwal-led Delhi government, on May 31, moved the Supreme Court and sought direction to neighbouring states- Haryana, UP and Himachal Pradesh- for supplying more water to the national capital to meet the daily consumption of Delhi people.

The AAP government, in its plea, requested the SC for appropriate directions and/or orders to the Haryana, UP and HP state government, to provide additional water for at least a month. It was said before the court that the need for water for Delhi people has increased in the national capital amid sweltering heat and a severe heat wave.

“Access to water is one of the basic human rights. Not only is water essential for sustenance, but access to water also forms an essential component of the guarantee of dignity and a quality of life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. The current water crisis, which may only get worse given peak summers and ongoing water shortage, violates the right to a dignified and quality life of the people of the NCT of Delhi, who are unable to access even adequate clean drinking water,” the Delhi government said in its petition.

The Supreme Court, during the initial hearing, had asked the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to the national capital and Haryana to facilitate its flow, after noting that the acute shortage of drinking water has become an “existential problem” in Delhi.

The SC had also said there should be no politics over water. A vacation bench of Justices P K Mishra and KV Viswanathan noted that the Himachal Pradesh government is willing to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it for Delhi.

The top court slammed it for not rectifying defects in its plea seeking a direction to Haryana to release the surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the city, after noting that “do not take us for granted.”

“Why have you not cured the defect? Even on the last date of hearing, this was pointed out and you did not remove the defect so far. Don’t take the court proceedings for granted,” the vacation bench said.

The Himachal Pradesh government told the top court that it did not have a surplus of 136 cusecs of water to provide to mitigate the imminent water crisis. A two-judge vacation bench of the top court asked the state government to approach the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) for more water supply.

This stand of the Himachal government was in direct contradiction to its earlier submissions made by it to the SC that it would provide additional water to Delhi. This development seemed to be a major setback for the people of Delhi, as there was acute shortage of water for Delhi and the submissions of HP government made the issue more complicated now.

On June 1, the apex court had asked the board to convene an emergency meeting with stakeholders’ concerned on the issue.