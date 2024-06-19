Clicking with Parliamentarians

“When I see old and new Lok Sabha pictures, I see where a politician starts and where s/he ends,” says Anuj in his home-cum-studio at Gurugram taking us through his archives. “We have a photo of Vajpayee in a corner seat where he is squeezed in, and then we have one where he is PM. When Indira Gandhi was PM, we have one where Rajiv is in the last row as a young MP and then he takes front seat after his mother’s death as PM,” Rahul Gandhi, too, will make it to the front row—he was standing in the second-last row in the 2023 group photo—should he become leader of the Opposition. “Rahul has no airs, he always behaves normally…. Prime Minister Modi is always prime ministerial and so is his smile—it’s neither too much nor too less. But he does enjoy being photographed. Manmohan Singh as PM was always to the point. The photo done, he will leave.”

The protocol

The joint parliamentarians’ shoot has a protocol. The photos of Lok Sabha MPs are clicked once every five years; for Rajya Sabha, every two years. “After byelections, when it is clear it will have a full house and there will be no empty seats, a file is put up and sent to the Speaker’s office, a date is decided and a file is next sent to the PMO to block his time for the group photo,” says Anuj. But there can be other considerations. When Rahul Gandhi was suspended from Parliament on a defamation case in March 2023, chances were, his MPs would not participate in the group photo, so the photo was taken after he was reinstated in the House in August.

The 2023 photo is also a document of the end of an era. It was taken in the old Parliament building, and just after the shoot, “everybody moved to the new Parliament. This was the last event at the old building”, says Anuj. Talking of the importance of the joint photo shoot, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva says: “It’s a record of the way we were, of who were with us….”

How shoots are done

The shoot, too, has to be pulled off in a two-hour slot where Anuj has to keep the camera rolling while maintaining eye contact with the country’s most powerful politicians.