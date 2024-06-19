Self-service mechanism for quick check-in with luggage at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: Delhi airport operator DIAL on Tuesday said it has launched a self-service mechanism, enabling passengers to drop in their luggage, collect tags and print boarding passes to complete the check-in process in less time.

The new one-step quick baggage drop solution reduces the check-in process to just 30 seconds from one minute, DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) said.

With this, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has become first such facility in the country to offer such a solution and second globally after Canada’s Toronto Airport, the operator said in a statement.

As part of the new mechanism, the airport has installed around 50 Self-Service Bag Drop (SSBD) units across Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 for passengers. These units are currently available with three airlines -- Air India, IndiGo and Air India Express, it said.

The conventional mechanism takes around one minute, under which travellers are able to bypass check-in desks, print boarding passes and collect baggage tags at common use self-service (CUSS) kiosks.

Upon reaching the baggage drop units, the operator said, passengers have to scan their boarding passes or face biometric cameras and proceed to drop their bags on the conveyor belt. To make this process more efficient, DIAL has launched a quick drop solution facility, a one-step process that eliminates the need for boarding pass or biometric validation since these details are already available on the baggage tag, the airport operator said.

This reduces the processing time from about a minute to 30 seconds, it added.