Delhi man killed by friends after commenting on one of their wives

NEW DELHI: A man in his late 20s was allegedly stabbed to death by his friends after an altercation ensued between them while they were drinking and the former made some objectionable comment on one of their wives, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Prahlad and Bablu. While the alleged Prahlad has been apprehended, Bablu remains at large.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said a PCR call regarding a murder in the area of Khajan Basti (Mayapuri) was received on Sunday evening following which the local police responded and immediately rushed to the spot where they found the body of a man lying in a pool of blood.

The deceased was identified as Raj Kapoor. Forensic teams were called to scan the area and based on the circumstances, police registered a case of murder at Mayapuri police station.

"In the initial investigation, it has come out that the deceased had come to the rented accommodation of his friend Kishan, where two of their friends, Prahlad and Bablu were already there," the DCP said.

All the four then started consuming alcohol and midway a heated argument ensued between Raj, Prahlad and Bablu. Kishan mediated, pacified them and went away.

"After some time Kishan went out to take a bath. When he came back, he found Raj Kapoor in the pool of blood," the official said, adding they have apprehended Prahlad while multiple teams have been formed to trace accused Bablu.

It was still unclear about the exact sequence of events which the police said will be established in due course of investigation.