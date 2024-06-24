Prime time for Desi Crime

Sandese Aate Hai’ is a beautiful Bollywood song that your parents probably play today on an evening of drinking and reminiscing. This song is from the movie Border, which hit theatres across the country in June 1997.... That June of 1997, Border was also playing inside one of Delhi’s most famous cinema halls, The Uphaar Grand; by the time the song got over, 59 people had died...,” narrates 24-year-old Aishwarya Singh from Delhi, in one of the episodes of ‘The Desi Crime Podcast’, which she co-hosts with her friend from Mumbai, Aryaan Misra, 23. The podcast was launched in 2020—after four years of dedicated effort and extensive research, it was featured recently on a Times Square billboard.

“Being featured on a Times Square billboard is a dream I didn’t know I had,” says Singh. Their podcast now tops the Indian True Crime Podcast charts on Apple Music and Amazon Music, and is the first result when you search “top Indian true crime podcast” on Google.

Filling the gap

The duo met in 2015 when they were both in the ninth standard. Attending the same school in Noida, they eventually secured scholarships to the same university in the US. Singh, a true-crime podcast enthusiast, introduced Misra to ‘Crime Junkie’, popular in the same genre, in the US. One evening, while listening to an episode, Misra asked Singh: “Why don’t you ever listen to any Indian true crime podcasts?”

This question led them to search the internet for Indian true crime podcasters. To their surprise, they found some scattered episodes, but no podcast dedicated to crimes in India. Although there were TV shows like India’s Most Wanted (1999) and Crime Patrol (2003), no such podcasts existed. This was their Eureka moment.