Farmers’ mahapanchayat chokes major roads

NEW DELHI: With farmers gathering in large numbers at the Ramlila Maidan to take part in a ‘Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat’ against the agricultural policies of the Centre, and subsequent traffic restriction in place, central Delhi and Sarai Kale Khan on Thursday witnessed massive traffic snarls.

Due to the hevy traffic congestion, vehicles came to a crawl at ITO, Delhi Gate, Daryaganj and on the National Highway 24 near Sarai Kale Khan, among other places.

Meanwhile at the Ramlila Maidan which has a capacity to accomodate around 1.25 lakh people, the Delhi Police had allowed only 5,000 farmers to assemble to hold the ‘Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat’. Farmers were also asked not to bring tractor-trolleys into the city and take out a march to the Ramlila Maidan.

In spite of such stipulations, more than 10,000 people, including senior farmer leaders, reached the Ramlila Maidan to agitate against the Centre.

The protesting farmers began reaching the venue as early as 7 am. Due to mild overnight rains in the city, the ground was drenched. However, some farmers alleged that the Delhi Police had deliberately poured water to minimise the farmers’ attendence attend the event.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers’ organisations that spearheaded the protest at Delhi borders in 2020-21 against the three agriculture laws, had given a call to farmers across the country to “intensify the fight” against the policies of the BJP-led Centre.

To ensure that no untoward incidents take place surrounding the ‘mahapanchayat’, the police had deployed adequate security personnel in and around the Ramlila Ground. Traffic was also managed to minimise inconvenience to commuters. Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory, alerting commuters about traffic regulations and route diversions.