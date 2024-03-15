Kisan mahapanchayat moves resolution: ‘Defeat BJP in poll’

NEW DELHI: After two years, farmers from across the country were back in the national capital for the All India Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat on Thursday. Under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the farmers adopted resolutions for countrywide protests against the Centre for not keeping promises, including implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendation to enhance their income.

At least 10,000 farmers attended the mahapanchayat at the Ramlila ground. During the meet, the SKM urged the protesting cultivators to defeat the “pro-corporate” BJP in the upcoming elections. It said that the BJP-led government is yet to implement the December 9, 2021, agreement with the SKM. The government agreed to adopt the Swaminathan panel formula to calculate the price of produce, i.e. comprehensive cost of production plus 50% (MSP@C2+50%) with guaranteed procurement to all crops,” said Dr Darshan Pal of Krantikari Kisan Union.

“This is a blatant violation of the agreement signed after 13 month-long historical” struggle,” said Chamarasa Mali Patil of Karnataka Rajya Rayatu Sangha.

CALL FOR AGITATION

SKM leaders called for a nationwide protest against the BJP under the banner of ‘United People’s Movement’ for not keeping promises, including implementation of the Swaminathan commission recommendations and demanding laws on MSP. It said that forms of protest will be decided at state level