Ambedkar University launches new PG programmes in public policy, governance

NEW DELHI: Dr BR Ambedkar University has introduced a new postgraduate (PG) course, 48 short-term courses and has decided to provide one seat in all programmes to an orphan, the Vice-Chancellor said in a press conference on Tuesday. The university has introduced a new PG course in Public Policy and Governance which will be held in the Karampura campus, she said.

The developments will be implemented in the new academic session 2024-2025, Vice-chancellor Anu Singh Lather said.

“Around 50 seats will be offered under the PG course for public policy and governance. Almost 18 classes in the Karampura campus will be handed over to use by June 30. The classes for the PG programme will be held there,” she said.

The Competence Enhancement Scheme courses will be a short-term course spanning six months. Students will get credits for these courses which will be added to their Academic Bank of Credit account and they can be used to pursue a degree or diploma from any university, the V-C said.

Furthermore, the university will also provide a 100 per cent fee waiver to one orphan student in each of their 45 UG and PG courses, she said.

The university has received a total of 3,09,237 applications for UG courses and 89,773 applications for PG programmes for the academic session.

‘Executive MBA’ course for professionals at IIT-D

The Department of Management Studies at IIT Delhi has launched a new academic programme called Executive MBA for professionals. The intensive two-year programme is set to begin in July 2024. The programme is designed to meet the needs of mid-career executives who have over three year experience and want to enhance their knowledge and skills, expand their network, and accelerate their career. The department will also offer 100% fee waiver as scholarship to the top-ranked students.