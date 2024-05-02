Delhi: Cracks widen, Two AICC observers quit

NEW DELHI: Factionalism in the grand old party has come to the fore after the former Delhi Pradesh Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely quit his post. A spate of resignations have followed, with the latest being two former MLAs who quit the Congress on Wednesday with reasons similar to Lovely’s.

Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh, appointed observers for the West and North West Lok Sabha seats by the AICC, said “humiliation” and “embarassment” among party workers due to alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party is the primary reason for their exit.

In separate letters to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Basoya and Singh highlighted discontent among the cadre over nomination of candidates from North East (Kanhaiya Kumar) and North West (Udit Raj) seats.

“I submit that the said alliance is bringing great disrepute and embarrassment to Delhi Congress workers on a daily basis, and I believe that as a self-respecting party leader, I cannot continue to be associated with the party any longer,” Basoya said in his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress.