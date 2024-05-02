Delhi: Cracks widen, Two AICC observers quit

NEW DELHI: Factionalism in the grand old party has come to the fore after the former Delhi Pradesh Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely quit his post. A spate of resignations have followed, with the latest being two former MLAs who quit the Congress on Wednesday with reasons similar to Lovely’s.
Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh, appointed observers for the West and North West Lok Sabha seats by the AICC, said “humiliation” and “embarassment” among party workers due to alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party is the primary reason for their exit.
In separate letters to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Basoya and Singh highlighted discontent among the cadre over nomination of candidates from North East (Kanhaiya Kumar) and North West (Udit Raj) seats.
“I submit that the said alliance is bringing great disrepute and embarrassment to Delhi Congress workers on a daily basis, and I believe that as a self-respecting party leader, I cannot continue to be associated with the party any longer,” Basoya said in his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress.
“Top three AAP leaders — CM Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia — are already in jail. Their party has been accused of serious corruption charges on various issues such as the liquor scam and Jal Board scam. By allying with AAP despite the above position, it appears that the Congress is attempting to give a clean chit to the AAP and appreciate its deceitful propaganda of development. I can no longer be a part of any such attempt,” he added.
Basoya said as the AICC observer for West Delhi, he has witnessed anger amongst the Congress workers over the last month. “They feel extremely humiliated by this alliance. However, the high command is appearing indifferent to their feelings,” he stated.
Naseeb Singh, in his resignation, attacked the two “outsiders” projected as candidates from city seats and questioned the party top brass on giving them opportunity to contest instead of local leaders. “The North West Delhi candidate is practically an AAP candidate on a Congress ticket. The same is true for the North East seat. In reality, the present position is that the Congress is contesting on only one seat in Delhi,” he wrote in his letter. Lovely, too, had criticised the candidature of Kanhaiya and Udit Raj.