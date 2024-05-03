Hoax threats in Delhi schools were to create panic, says FIR

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police, in the FIR registered in connection with the email threat case of Delhi schools, said that the bomb threat email to over 130 schools was sent with an intention to create mass panic in the city.

“It appears that the emails used to send the threats were made with the conspiratorial intention of creating mass panic and to disturb public been made out,” the FIR read.

More than 150 schools in Delhi-NCR were forced to evacuate their students on Wednesday morning after they received emails that mentioned explosives being planted in the school premises. However, the threat was later found as hoax.

Meanwhile, taking note of false claims circulating in WhatsApp groups that bombs were detected in schools, Delhi Police said the messages have “no truth in them”.