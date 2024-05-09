Envoy flags trash near Danish embassy in Delhi, NDMC rushes in

NEW DELHI: Following a Danish diplomat’s social media post highlighting the unsightly state of the area surrounding the Danish embassy in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) swiftly pressed into work.

Within hours, sanitation workers and earthmovers were mobilised to clear the accumulated trash from a plot of land between the Danish and Greek consulates.

The Danish Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, had on Wednesday raised concerns regarding the dumping of garbage on the plot in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area. Svane shared a video on the social media platform X with the caption “Lovely and green New Delhi. Many words but no action. Saddened by this.”

He had also tagged the Danish embassy, the office of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

He says in the video, “Welcome to great, green and trashy New Delhi. Here we have the Danish embassy and we have the Greek embassy over there.

This is supposed to be the service lane in between but people are just dumping and doing whatever they like over here.”

Appealing for action he added, “I hope somebody will listen to this and take action, no more nice words, just actions.”

Within few hours of the post, the NDMC, which is responsible for maintaining cleanliness in the area responded. “NDMC welcomes feedback from any stakeholder for improving its services. In this regard, the social media message from H E Freddy Svane, Ambassador, Royal Danish Embassy was promptly acted upon. Immediate steps have been taken on the plot of land by lifting the dumped material,” the civic body stated.

After the cleanup, Sven said, “It takes human action, and the heroes from NDMC listened to the cry about why we should not leave such a beautiful lane full of trash. They took action. Dhanyawad! This is about pointing at an issue, not complaining. I am so proud that NDMC took action within a few minutes...We love India.”