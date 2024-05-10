First session of academic year ends without books, uniforms, stationary

NEW DELHI: The first session of academic year 2024-25 is over without the distribution of books, uniforms and stationary to the students. This is the plight of the Delhi government schools.

The Delhi government, however, has submitted an action report in the matter to Delhi High Court, indicating a timeline to address different issues. According to the report, procurement of dual desks would be completed by July 2024, textbook distribution started on April 22 (this year) and is to be completed by May 10, before summer vacations commence; writing material has been distributed to all admitted students and will continue till the completion of admissions.

Delhi government’s standing counsel Santosh K Tripathi submitted: “We have given a timeline for procurement of dual desks. Tin schools have been shifted to pucca buildings. A porta building is also functional, and will, till the construction works continue. As soon as the construction is completed, we will shift all the students to pucca structures.”