Parole jumper hides in tinroof shed in native village to evade cops, arrested

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police arrested a murder accused from his native village who had been hiding by staying under a temporary tin shed that he had constructed himself in the middle of a farm outside his village.
The accused, identified as Munesh Yadav alias Muchhar, was in judicial custody till 2020, however, during COVID he was granted emergency parole for some time but did not surrender later on.
DCP (Crime) Amit Goel said in March, 2017, an incident of stabbing took place in the area of Khajuri Khas, North-East District, in which one victim was stabbed to death by the accused Munesh Yadav.
The accused Yadav was arrested in the present case and he was sent to judicial custody till 2020. He was released on emergency parole in June, 2020 and had to surrender by Match, 2021, but he jumped the parole and did not surrender before the jail authorities and remained absconding since then.
“Keeping in view the directions of the Election Commission to trace wanted criminals and parole jumpers of heinous cases, there was a focus on to trace such people and a team was tasked to gather information,” the DCP said.
The team started gathering information on Yadav in his native village and further found out that the absconder is residing somewhere in his farm outside of the village but his location was not traceable as he does not use any mobile phone.
A policeman then, with the help of his local informer, took shelter near the house of the absconder and with the help of team, he tracked the movement of his family members. “After continuous watch for 2 days, the team found out that one of the family members used to visit their farms daily with a bag/tiffin,” the officer said.
On having suspicion, the team followed the family member, who was going to supply food to the accused, who had built a shed in his farm outside the village for hiding himself from investigation agency. “Yadav was seen and then immediately nabbed from his hideout,” the officer added.