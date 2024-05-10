Parole jumper hides in tinroof shed in native village to evade cops, arrested

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police arrested a murder accused from his native village who had been hiding by staying under a temporary tin shed that he had constructed himself in the middle of a farm outside his village.

The accused, identified as Munesh Yadav alias Muchhar, was in judicial custody till 2020, however, during COVID he was granted emergency parole for some time but did not surrender later on.

DCP (Crime) Amit Goel said in March, 2017, an incident of stabbing took place in the area of Khajuri Khas, North-East District, in which one victim was stabbed to death by the accused Munesh Yadav.

The accused Yadav was arrested in the present case and he was sent to judicial custody till 2020. He was released on emergency parole in June, 2020 and had to surrender by Match, 2021, but he jumped the parole and did not surrender before the jail authorities and remained absconding since then.