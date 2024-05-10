To follow the elect

In 1957, between February 24 and March 14, a peculiar scene unfolded at polling stations across India. Voters, eager to cast their ballots, arrived with offerings of vermilion, flowers, and even chits containing requests (as done in temples) or money for the ballot boxes. This unusual display of reverence for ballot boxes is captured in a 1957 report by the Election Commission of India (ECI), which notes: “Petals of flowers dusted with vermillion were left upon a few ballot boxes, indicating that some voters had regarded the ballot boxes as objects of worship.”

Fast forward to the present, and India just finished the third phase of voting in its 18th general elections. In a significant shift, female registered voters now outnumber male voters by 15 per cent, notes the Special Summary Revision. This change reflects how far we have come as a nation—a story that Delhi’s Election Museum tells. With 1.85 crore first-time voters, who can learn about the history of elections in India, it makes this museum especially worth a visit now.

Located in the building that once housed the old St Stephen’s College, now part of Kashmere Gate’s Electoral Office, the government-run museum was established in October 2016. It archives the evolution of elections in India, offering a glimpse into the country’s democratic journey. “It took roughly two years to renovate, organise the archives, and finally curate the galleries,” says Mukesh Choudhary, senior assistant and museum in-charge. The galleries are also updated after every election, he says. “After this election, too, we will go through the data and add it to the gallery,” he says.