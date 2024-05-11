Doctor murdered by robbers in Delhi, accused at large

NEW DELHI: A 63-year-old doctor was allegedly murdered by robbers at his residence in southeast Delhi’s Jangpura area on Friday, a senior police official said.

The deceased, identified as Dr Yogesh Chander Paul, had a private clinic in the Jangpura. An official privy to the probe said Dr Paul’s hands were tied and it is suspected that he was smothered to death.

Sharing details, the police said on Friday a call was received at 6.50 pm at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station regarding a murder at upper ground floor of C-14, Jangpura Extension following which a team was rushed to the scene.

“The deceased was identified as Dr Paul. He was a general physician by profession. He lived at the address with his wife Dr Neena Paul, a Delhi government doctor,” DCP (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

The DCP said the dead body was found in the kitchen and the forensic team along with the crime team was called.

“There are also signs of robbery as rooms were ransacked. Prima facie, it appears that the accused killed the victim during robbery,” the DCP added.