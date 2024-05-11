Fresh ED chargesheet against K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

NEW DELHI: The ED on Friday filed a fresh chargesheet in the excise policy case naming BRS leader K Kavitha as one of the accused. According to sources, the fresh prosecution complaint, filed under Sections 45 and 44 (1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, has 224 pages, in which apart from Kavitha, the ED also named four others as co-accused.

Interestingly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whom the ED previously termed as the “kingpin” of the case, found no mention in the supplementary chargesheet. However, the ED may file a similar complaint against Kejriwal in the coming days.

The court will hear ED arguments on the issue of taking cognisance of the seventh chargesheet on May 13. The ED had filed money laundering case on August 22, 2022, taking cognisance of the CBI FIR that was lodged on August 17, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the ED regarding the bail plea of Kavitha. The BRS leader moved HC after her regular bail pleas were rejected by a special court on May 6.