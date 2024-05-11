The writing on the wall

Armed with acrylics, brushes, sketchbooks and a ladder to help her paint street walls, Sneha Chakraborty, 30, a muralist of Delhi is on a colourful mission — to paint walls with a message. From Coorg, down south to Himachal Pradesh in the north, her street art — a part of her Travel and Paint India Tour — echoes ideas of women empowerment, clean India, recycling waste and more.

“While I’ve done many commercial projects, I always wanted to paint lesser-known communities and the unsung heroes of everyday life,” says Chakraborty, who received an award from the Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2022.

Last month, she was called by TEDx to talk about her series and the tour. By the time the artist wraps it up, she aims to cover all states of India. “I spoke about the way I create an artwork: I inhale the story, good or bad. I sleep over it to process it. Finally, I paint it by filtering out the unnecessary and keeping the most powerful aspects,” she tells TMS.

The first destination of her mural series that began this March was Coorg. She drew ‘My Kodavathi Beauty’, and its video went viral on Instagram. It portrays the indomitable spirit of female coffee plantation labourers, toiling under the sun to pluck ripe coffee cherries. At Fort Kochi, she painted the local fisherman community.

“I captured the fishermen and women with their nets on a beach in Kochi. Among them was a 70-year-old. Her eyes were clouded with cataracts. It reminded me of my grandfather who had a similar affliction. Observing her dedication towards work despite the cataracts, I felt like celebrating her fortitude,” she says.