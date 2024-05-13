The K factor

“This policy was being drafted considering the favours to be granted to the South Group and was formed in collusion with Vijay Nair, Manish Sisodia and members-representatives of the South Group,” the ED had said in its remand application to the Court.

According to the ED, Kejriwal’s role in the formulation of the policy was evident from the statement of two people—C Arvind, (then secretary of former deputy CM Manish Sisodia) and Buchi Babu (CA of BRS leader K Kavitha).

Arvind revealed that Sisodia handed over the draft Group of Ministers report at Kejriwal’s residence, where former Minister Satyendra Jain was also present. The document mentioned that a “wholesale licence should be given to private players” and that the profit margin was fixed at “12 per cent.”

As per the ED, these points were never discussed in GoM meetings. Arvind prepared a draft and handed it over to former Deputy CM Sisodia. Later, it was submitted before the cabinet.

In Buchi Babu’s case, some Whatsapp messages retrieved from his phone revealed that “certain provisions of the excise policy” were found in his phone even two days before the council of ministers finalised it. Babu revealed that these parts of the excise policy were “sent to him by Vijay Nair”, a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal.

The ED further alleged that kickbacks were received from the “south group” in exchange for awarding them favours in formulating and implementing the excise policy.

The ED said this became evident from the statements of some alleged members of ‘South Group’—Sarath Reddy, Raghav Magunta, and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy—who had later even become approvers.

According to the ED, Nair, who held no position in the Delhi Excise Department, “acted as a middleman on behalf of top leaders (especially Arvind Kejriwal) for “getting kickbacks” from various stakeholders.

The probe agency, in its remand application, stated that statements of various persons engaged in the AAP’s election campaign-related activities in Goa have revealed that cash payments were made to them for their work as survey workers, area managers, and assembly managers, among others.

“These persons have revealed that these payments were given to them in cash and were managed by Chanpreet. These persons and activities related to the election campaign were overall managed by Vijay Nair and Durgesh Pathak, AAP, MLA in Delhi,” the application read.

It said that this was also corroborated by one of the AAP candidates for the Goa elections in 2022, who “received funds for election expenses in cash” from the AAP volunteers in Goa.