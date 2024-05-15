Another college summons parents over attendance

NEW DELHI: A week after a notice from Delhi University’s Hansraj College called a parent-teacher meeting for students with attendance below 50%, Aryabhatta College has issued a similar notice.

On May 8, the college authorities advised students with low attendance to bring their parents and meet with their teacher-in-charge to decide the next course of action. Moreover, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (SBSC) introduced a new graded detention system for students with low attendance, resulting in 1,343 students being debarred from taking exams.

The circular issued by Aryabhatta College, which has been trending on social media, stated, “It is mandated that students with attendance below 50% in lectures, tutorials, and practicals will not be allowed to appear in the examination, and they will also not be issued admit cards. All students below 50% attendance are advised to meet their teacher-in-charge along with their parents.”

It further read, “The decision of the principal/attendance committee/teacher-in-charge will be final while allowing or rejecting the request of the student. All students are advised to take this matter seriously.”

According to DU rules, students must maintain a minimum attendance of 66.67% each semester. However, Manoj Sinha, Principal of Aryabhatta College and President of the Delhi University Principals’ Association, said, “There is nothing negative about it. It is a university ordinance, not by us, and needs to be followed.”

The circular has stirred controversy among students, who claim that DU is trying to transform colleges into schools by enforcing unrealistic rules. Student Radhika Sharma said, “College authorities can directly talk to us instead of unnecessarily involving our parents.”

Many students also pointed out the impracticality for thousands of outstation students, who work part-time jobs to support themselves.