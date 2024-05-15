Disposed 90% of code violation complaints so far, says EC

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said that it has disposed of 90 percent of complaints it received from political parties over alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which came into effect following the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls on March 16.

“So far, 25 delegations from 16 political parties have met the commission to lodge their grievances/complaints on alleged violations of model code,” the EC said.

Meanwhile, the EC on Tuesday also said it expects star campaigners, particularly of the national parties, to lead by example in the remaining three phases of polls and not vitiate the delicate fabric of society.

EC said it is “primarily” the responsibility of the leaders to “correct the course” of their statements.