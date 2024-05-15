Seven hospitals, Tihar prison get hoax bomb mail

NEW DELHI: At least seven hospitals in the city, and even Tihar Jail received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, following which security agencies were alerted and search operations were carried out.

Nothing suspicious was found, police officials said, adding that the threats were found to be a hoax. This is the third bomb scare incident that has been reported this month.

A senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said they received seven bomb threat alerts from seven hospitals on Tuesday.

The calls were received from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar at 10:45 am, from Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri at 10:55 am, from Hedgewar Hospital in Farsh Bazar at 11:01 am, and from GTB Hospital at 11:12 am, after which fire tenders were dispatched to all the locations.

Later, Attar Sain Jain Hospital in Keshavpuram, Chacha Nehru Hospital in Geeta Colony and DDU Hospital in Hari Nagar also received the same threat mail.

“A search operation was carried out by the bomb disposal squad, bomb detection team, fire department and local police, but nothing suspicious was found,” a police officer said.

The high-security Tihar Jail also received a bomb threat.

“Thorough checks were conducted by BDS and police teams but nothing suspicious was found,” prison officials said.

Earlier, two hoax bomb threats had sent security agencies into a tizzy. Just two days ago, on Sunday, bomb threat emails were sent to 21 addresses that included more than five hospitals and even Delhi Airport.

On May 1, over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR received an identical threat claiming explosives were planted on their premises.